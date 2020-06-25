Malaysian national remanded to judicial custody for importing narcotic pills

Chennai, June 26 (IANS) A Malaysian national working with Amazon in Bengaluru was arrested and remanded to judicial custody for importing narcotic pills from Germany, the Commissioner of Customs at the Chennai International Airport said on Thursday.

According to a statement issued here, the Air Customs Postal Intelligence Unit confiscated one postal parcel suspected to contain narcotic substance, which had arrived from Frankfurt, Germany, at he Foreign Post Office here.

On examination, the parcel was found to contain light yellow coloured pills and a few light pink coloured pills.

The pills tested positive for MDMA (3, 4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine), a narcotic substance.

The light yellow hexagonal shaped pills, ‘Philipp Plein’ aka ‘PP SKULL’ have been around since 2017 and contains 225 mg of MDMA, whereas the light pink pills contain 285mg of MDMA.

The samples have been sent to the laboratory.

In total, 100 pills suspected to be MDMA valued at Rs 3 lakh were seized under the NDPS Act, 1985.

According to the Customs, the parcel was addressed to a person in Erode in Tamil Nadu.

On enquiry at the address, it was found that the consignee’s mother was residing there who informed that her son was working in Bangalore and has not come since the lockdown, the statement said.

A team of Air Customs officials from Chennai and Bengaluru carried out a search at his apartment located in the Koramangala locality and apprehended the accused, who has been brought to Chennai.

According to the statement, the accused, Kavi Kumar, 25, is a Malaysian national of Indian origin and is a BBA graduate from the Christ University in Bengaluru. He was working with Amazon as a quality analyst.

He has been arrested under the NDPS Act and was produced before the judicial magistrate who remanded him to judicial custody.

–IANS

vj/arm