Malaysian PM submits resignation

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 24 (IANS) Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Monday submitted his resignation to the King, his office has confirmed.

“We will issue a statement later today,” The Star newspaper quoted an aide as saying about the resignation.

The 94-year-old Prime Minister’s decision comes after it was reported on Sunday that his party was planning to form a new government which would exclude his successor and People’s Justice Party (PKR) President Anwar Ibrahim, Anwar Ibrahim.

Earlier on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Anwar Ibrahim met Mahathir at his personal residence.

