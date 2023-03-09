WORLD

Malaysia’s central bank keeps overnight policy rate at 2.75%

NewsWire
0
0

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) on Thursday decided to maintain the overnight policy rate (OPR) at 2.75 per cent.

BNM said in a statement that at the current OPR level, the stance of monetary policy remains accommodative and supportive of economic growth.

It said the MPC will continue to assess the impact of the cumulative OPR adjustments, given the lag effects of monetary policy on the economy, Xinhua news agency reported.

It also said the MPC remains vigilant to cost factors, including those arising from financial market developments, that could affect the inflation outlook.

Further normalisation to the degree of monetary policy accommodation would be informed by the evolving conditions and their implications to the domestic inflation and growth outlook, it added.

20230309-180204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Auctions are always events I look forward to, says Tymal Mills...

    Amazon app won’t let workers use words like ‘slave labour’, ‘restroom’

    Frankfurt advance, Leverkusen crash out of UEFA Europa League

    Storms leave over 5,10,000 without power in central US