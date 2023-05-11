Malaysia’s population in the first quarter was estimated at 33.2 million, an increase of 1.6 per cent compared to a year ago, official data revealed on Thursday.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement that the total population comprised 30.4 million citizens, which accounts for 91.7 per cent, and 2.8 million non-citizens, which is 8.3 per cent, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the DOSM, the increase in the total population was contributed by the positive natural increase of citizens and higher non-citizen population.

Meanwhile, the male population increased from 17.1 million to 17.5 million compared to the first quarter of 2022, while females increased from 15.5 million to 15.7 million in the same period.

The number of live births for the first quarter climbed 8.9 percent year on year to 111,604.

The number of deaths, however, fell 11.7 per cent year on year to 47,767.

The deaths due to Covid-19 plunged 97.3 per cent to 96 in the first quarter from 3,553 a year ago, contributing 0.2 per cent of the total number of fatalities in the first quarter.

The population aged 0-14 years old (young age) remained at 7.7 million in the first quarter.

The composition of the population aged 15-64 years old (working age) increased to 23.1 million in the first quarter from 22.6 million a year earlier.

The composition of the population aged 65 years and over (old age) rose to 2.4 million in the quarter from 2.3 million a year ago.

