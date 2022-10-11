WORLD

Malaysia’s unemployment rate remains unchanged

NewsWire
0
0

Malaysia’s unemployment rate in August remained unchanged at 3.7 per cent as compared to July, official data revealed on Tuesday.

The number of unemployed persons sustained its downward trend, falling 1.4 per cent to 612,000 persons from 620,700 in July, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the employed persons remained stable, rising 0.2 per cent to 16.02 million persons from 15.98 million persons in July, Xinhua news agency reported citing the statement as saying.

The employment-to-population ratio, which indicates the ability of an economy to create employment, went up by 0.1 percentage points to 67.1 per cent in August.

By economic sector, the number of employed persons in the service sector remained on an increasing trend, particularly in food and beverages service, wholesale and retail trade, administrative and support service activities.

A similar trend was observed in the manufacturing and construction sectors, while the number of employed persons in the agriculture and mining and quarrying sectors continued to decrease.

During the month, the number of the labour force strengthened further with an increase of 0.2 per cent to 16.63 million persons.

Consequently, the labour force participation rate continued to increase by 0.1 percentage points to 69.7 per cent.

“In line with the improving economic condition, the labour market is expected to continue to flourish in the upcoming months, coupled with new entrants into the labour market as well as the entry of foreign labour into the country in the near future, which is expected to meet the increasing needs of the labour force in the market,” said the DOSM.

20221011-142206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ireland’s April inflation hits 22-yr high at 7%

    Violence over blasphemy charges against Islamic principles: Pak religious body

    Turkey hikes up passage fees through its straits almost fivefold

    Russian missile cruiser Moskva, flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, has...