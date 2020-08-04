Are you ready for a ‘Malcolm In The Middle’ reunion?

Actor Bryan Cranston has shared that he and his fellow cast members of the popular TV show, Malcolm In The Middle, will have a reunion.

The actor played the family head Hal in the popular sitcom, which ran from 2000 to 2006.

Cranston revealed that the cast is reuniting on Zoom to read the pilot episode script together to mark the show’s 20th anniversary, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Join me and the whole family for the special 20th anniversary #MalcolmintheMiddle #RWQuarantunes Virtual Reunion Show Sat 8/8? Bid now @Charitybuzz and support Healing California, providing free, quality dental, medical, and vision care to those in need. https://t.co/vyNkxzBlAr — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) August 4, 2020

“Here we are… all are stuck in this five months of quarantine! Can you imagine how Hal would have gone bonkers on #MalcolmInTheMiddle if he had to stay inside with his five knuckle-headed boys?! Makes me smile to think about that,” he tweeted.

“So, if you’ve been missing some silliness in your life, check us out this Saturday night 8/8 for a 20th anniversary celebration of the show’s premiere,” he added.

“Malcolm In The Middle”, which had Frankie Muniz essaying the title role, had won seven Emmy Awards and a Grammy Award.

The reunion is the brainchild of the show’s creator, Linwood Boomer, to benefit his charity. The organisation provides free dental, medical, and vision care to the needy.