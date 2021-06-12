Maldives has amped up anti-pandemic measures in jails across the island nation in an effort to prevent Covid-19 from spreading in the prison system, state media reported.

President’s Office spokesperson Mohamed Mabrook Azeez was quoted by state-owned PSM News as saying on Friday that prisons are frequently disinfected and inmate temperatures are checked on a daily basis.

Azeez said that inmates who exhibit symptoms of Covid-19 symptoms are isolated in separate cells, reports Xinhua news agency.

He said that 186 confirmed Covid cases have been discovered in prisons so far.

Medical units have been established in all prisons in Maldives to attend to Covid-19 related issues, the spokesperson added.

A total of 69,536 cases of Covid-19 have been detected in Maldives so far, with 191 deaths.

–IANS

ksk/