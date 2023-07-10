INDIA

Maldives foreign minister to arrive on 2-day visit tomorrow

Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid will arrive in India on a two-day official visit on July 11-12.

During his visit, Foreign Minister Shahid will meet External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for discussions on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest, official sources said.
Both the ministers will also witness exchange of project development agreements under Indian grant assistance.
Maldives is India’s key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean region and occupies a special place in the government’s “Security and Growth for All in the Region” policy and the “Neighbourhood First” policy.

