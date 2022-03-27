The Maldivian Airlines, the national carrier of the Maldives, began operations at Sri Lanka’s Ratmalana Airport.

Passengers of the first flight, who landed at the Ratmalana Airport in Colombo on Sunday morning, were greeted during a ceremony held at the airport, Xinhua news agency reported.

Previously, the airline only operated to the Bandaranaike International Airport on the outskirts of Sri Lankan capital Colombo.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL) announced that three weekly flights, scheduled for Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, will operate between the Velana International Airport in the Maldives, and the Ratmalana Airport.

Officials from the Maldivian Airlines told local media that around 9,000 Maldivians live close to the Ratmalana Airport, and these flights would make travel easier for them.

The Ratmalana Airport, established in 1935, was Sri Lanka’s first international airport. However, regional and international operations were suspended in 1968.

Until the current administration recently authorised the use of the airport for regional operations to South Asian countries, it was used for domestic operations and to accommodate private jets.

CAASL said Sri Lanka has removed aircraft parking charges for one year and suspended the airport tax levied on passengers for one year to promote flights at Ratmalana.

20220328-023403