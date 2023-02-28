INDIALIFESTYLE

Male activists in B’luru organise special ‘puja’ for Elon Musk

A group of male activists from the Save Indian Family Federation (SIFF) NGO, which fights for men’s rights, organised a special ‘puja’ here for Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk and thanked him for purchasing the micro-blogging platform “allowing men to express their views against the oppression of authorities”.

The video of the incident that took place in the city’s Freedom Park has gone viral on social media.

In a Twitter post on Monday, the NGO said that “men’s Activists of SIFF used to be often shadow banned from Twitter by previous woke admins of the company”.

“After Elon Musk fired them, the MRAs have got back their right to free speech.”

The “special worshipping” was done on the sidelines of a protest against PILs on marital rape in the Supreme Court.

The post by the activists stated “SIFF members are worshipping guru Elon Musk in Bengaluru, India for purchasing Twitter and allowing men to express their views against the oppression of authorities”.

The activists were seen in the video with banners that read “mens lives matters” and “men have a right to peaceful existence”

The members lit incense sticks before a portrait of the tech billionaire and chanted “Elan Muskaya Namaha”, “Elon Musk ki Jaia, “Elon Musk se kuch seekho Adani, Ambani”.

SIFF members maintained that laws on rape, domestic violence and dowry are biased against men which are leading to lodging of false cases against them.

“The law is twisted to create fear among men rather than delivering justice to the victims. The members clarified that at the same time they are not against the laws relating to sexual violence in marriage or relationship, they are concerned with the abuse of laws,” they added.

