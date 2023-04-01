INDIALIFESTYLE

Karnataka police have arrested a male home nurse on charges of sexually harassing an aged patient in Mudubidare town of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka, police said on Saturday.

The arrested male nurse is identified as 19-year-old Shivananda from Gadag. According to police, the accused was appointed to take care of a sick elderly person at his residence in Hudco colony near Kodangallu.

However, the victim fell sick repeatedly and got depressed. The family members grew suspicious and installed CCTV cameras in the room without the knowledge of the accused male nurse.

The CCTV footage showed that the accused male nurse forced the elderly patient for unnatural sex. The footage also showed the accused beating up the patient to agree to his demands.

