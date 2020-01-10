Maleeha Lodhi meets Sharif in London

Islamabad, Jan 16 (IANS) Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistans former representative to the UN, called on ailing former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to inquire about his health, while wishing him a speedy recovery.

Lodhi arrived at Sharif’s Avenfield apartment on Wednesday noon and stayed inside for about an hour, The News International reported citing a source as saying.

The source further said no politics was discussed during their meeting, adding that Lodhi also offered condolences to Sharif over the death of his wife Kulsoom Nawaz, who succumbed to cancer in London in September 2018.

“This was a courtesy call focused only on Nawaz Sharif’s health,” said the source.

Last week, former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai met Sharif at Avenfield and asked about his health situation.

The former premier had arrived in London on November 19, 2019 along with his brother and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif after the Pakistan government and courts granted him permission to travel abroad on medical grounds.

The former premier and members of his family have consulted with several doctors, including those who specialise in cardiac issues and immune disorders.

–IANS

ksk/