INDIA

Malerkotla, Faridkot in Punjab cover 100% rural household taps

NewsWire
0
0

Adding another feather in its cap, Malerkotla and Faridkot districts in Punjab have secured a place in certified pan-India list by the Central government to provide Functional Household Tap Connections to every rural home under Jal Jeevan Mission-Har Ghar Jal.

Responding to the achievement, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said eight districts have been certified throughout the country by the Central government for 100 per cent population covered with piped water supply and Malerkotla and Faridkot secured the place among these districts.

He said it is a matter of pride for Punjab as two of the districts have been chosen for this rare distinction, adding in coming days four more districts are likely to get this certification.

Mann said Malerkotla, with a total rural population of 2.58 lakh, has covered 49,881 rural households with piped drinking water, while Faridkot with the total rural population of 4.09 lakh has covered 78,408 households with drinking water.

The Chief Minister said the state has already provided piped water to 34.24 lakh rural households under Jal Jeevan Mission and a total 11,933 villages and 20 districts have been covered with 100 per cent piped water supply.

Mann envisioned to cover 100 per cent area of the state up to December 2022 against the national target of 2024. He said the state has already provided tap connections to Aanganwadi centres, panchayats, dispensaries and schools.

20220906-181005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NIA arrest one accused in D Company case

    Bhima Koregaon case: SC extends interim protection for Varavara Rao

    It’s time for govt to decide on opening of shops, says...

    Venkatesh outlines his ‘Ram Babu’ character in ‘Drushyam 2’