The Local Committee for Monitoring the Transition in Mali (CLST) welcomed the transitional government’s decision to lift restrictive measures on former Malian transitional president Bah N’Daw and his Prime Minister Moctar Ouane.

In a statement released on Friday, it also welcomed the measures taken by the government to ensure them the benefit of the rights attached to their status as former head of state and former Prime Minister, reports Xinhua news agency.

For the CLST, this decision is a “positive development” which falls within the framework of the commitments made by the transitional authorities.

It urged all the parties concerned to show a spirit of responsibility and attachment to the national interest, to show respect for the law, and also to refrain from any action that could impact the proper conduct of the transition.

In May, N’Daw and Ouane, as well as some of their relatives, were deprived of their liberty after being forced to give up their prerogatives by the military junta which overthrew then President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on August 18, 2020.

–IANS

