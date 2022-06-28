Mallika Sherawat is back to making movies and she will soon be seen in Rajat Kapoor’s ‘RK’. The movie has been scheduled to release on July 22.

Directed and written by Rajat Kapoor who is also starring in the movie, ‘RK/Rkay’ has been called a “quirky comedy”

The movie tells the story of an anxious director, RK, who has completed the shoot of his new movie but things are not looking as bright for him during the movie’s post production. He feels like there is a sense of doom and to his bad luck, like a nightmare come true, he gets a disturbing phone call from the edit room where he is told that the protagonist of his movie has jumped off the screen and is now trying to control the plot of the movie.

As reported by TOI, speaking about the movie, actor Rajat Kapoor said, ” RK/Rkay is an idea that had been with me for the last 10 years almost. Slowly it evolved to find its present form. It’s a mad film… and I mean that in the best possible meaning of mad. It is unconventional, it is wacky and fun and has a distinct taste. Can’t wait to share this with our audience…”

The movie contains an all-star cast which includes Ranvir Shorey, Kubbra Sait, Manu Rishi Chadha, Chandrachoor Rai, Abhishek Sharrma, Abhijeet Deshpande, Vaishala Malhara and Grace Giridhar. The movie has already been screened and appreciated by audiences at various movie festivals internationally including River to River festival in Florence, Shanghai International Film Festival, Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, Pune International Film Festival as well as Austin Film Festival.