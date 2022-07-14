Mallika Sherawat has always been a no-hold barred person be it on screen or off it. She recently spoke about how the movie industry has always spoken about her glamour and her body and never about her acting prowess.

She even compared her performance in ‘Murder’ with Deepika Padukone’s performance in ‘Gehraiyaan’.

Deepika Padukone starred in Shakun Batra’s ‘Gehraiyaan’ along with Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey. The movie was all about the grey areas of intimate relationships.

Mallika Sherawat was recently interviewed with by the Prabhat Khabar. During the interview, she was asked about the many changes in the movie industry in Gen Z.

To this, Mallika said, “Earlier, the heroines were either too good, sati-savitri types who were too innocent to know anything, or they were the characterless vamps. These were the only two types of roles written for heroines. The change that we see now, shows women as humans. She can be happy or sad. She can make mistakes, she can falter, and you love them despite all of that.”

Mallika further added, “The heroines are more confident about their bodies as well. Such hue and cry was created when I did Murder. People said all kinds of things about the kiss and the bikini. What Deepika Padukone did in Gehraiyaan, I did that 15 years ago, but people were too narrow-minded back then. I should tell you that a section of the industry and media was mentally torturing me. These people only talked about my body and glamour, not my acting. I worked in Dashavataram, Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Welcome but none talked about my acting.”

‘Murder’ was directed by Anurag Basu and it starred Mallika Sherawat along with Emraan Hashmi and Ashmit Patel. The movie is talked about even today for its explicit and bold intimate scenes between Emraan and Mallika.

Mallika Sherawat is presently geared up for the release of her upcoming movie, RK/Rkay. The movie has been written as well as directed by Rajat Kapoor. It stars Mallika Sherawat, Kubbra Sait, Manu Rishi Chadha, Ranvir Shorey, Chandrachoor Rai, Abhishek Sharrma, Abhijeet Deshpande, Vaishali Malhara and Grace Girdhar in important roles.

As of now, the movie has already been screened in various international film festivals like the Shanghai International film festival, Bucheon Film Festival, River to River festival (Florence), Austin Film Festival as well as Pune Film Festival. The movie is slated for a theatrical release on July 22, 2022.