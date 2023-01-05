SOUTH ASIA

Malnutrition rises among Sri Lankan kids under 5: Health Minister

NewsWire
0
0

Amid the worst-ever economic crisis in Sri Lanka, malnutrition has increased among children under the age of five, Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said on Thursday, adding that that steps are being taken to address the issue.

In an address to Parliament, Rambukwella said there was an increase in the malnutrition figures in 2021 and 2022, and one of the major reasons for this situation was the unethical promotion of certain food items, reports Xinhua news agency.

The health habits of children and the reduction of people’s purchasing power during the country’s economic crisis had also led to an increase in the malnutrition among children, he added.

During the peak of the crisis last year, the Unicef had appealed for $25 million to meet the urgent needs of 1.7 million children affected by the situation in the island nation.

In a recent report, the UN agency said that Sri Lanka’s acute economic crisis that is expected to continue throughout 2023, with an estimated 6.2 million people in urgent need of humanitarian assistance this year.

Even before the current crisis, Sri Lanka had the second highest child malnutrition rate in South Asia, and 2 in 5 infants were not fed the minimum acceptable diet, according to the Unicef.

With soaring food prices now, 70 per cent of households have reported reduced food consumption, and the fuel crisis and frequent power cuts are hindering vital services for children, including healthcare and education.

20230105-153204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pakistan in talks with banned TTP for reconciliation

    PM Shehbaz Sharif says Imran Khan ‘out to undermine Pakistan’

    1st Test, Day 3: Kuldeep bags five-for as India bowl out...

    China’s intention is to replicate carrier battle groups like US Navy:...