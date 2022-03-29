Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela was sworn in after his Labour Party won the March 26 general election.

He was administered the oath of office on Monday during a ceremony at the Palace in Valletta presided by President George Vella, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Labour Party won the general election with 55.1 per cent of the vote, against the Nationalist Party’s (PN) 41.7 per cent.

This is the Labour Party’s third consecutive general election win since 2013.

The election was characterised by a record low turnout since independence, at 85.5 per cent.

The official result, which includes the entire list of the 65 elected members of Parliament, was announced by the Electoral Commission on Monday.

