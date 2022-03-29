WORLD

Malta’s PM sworn in

NewsWire
0
0

Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela was sworn in after his Labour Party won the March 26 general election.

He was administered the oath of office on Monday during a ceremony at the Palace in Valletta presided by President George Vella, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Labour Party won the general election with 55.1 per cent of the vote, against the Nationalist Party’s (PN) 41.7 per cent.

This is the Labour Party’s third consecutive general election win since 2013.

The election was characterised by a record low turnout since independence, at 85.5 per cent.

The official result, which includes the entire list of the 65 elected members of Parliament, was announced by the Electoral Commission on Monday.

20220329-102203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Poland expels half of Russian Embassy staff

    Approval of US pandemic response hits new low: Poll

    175 nations affirm commitment to environmental co-op at UNEP golden jubilee...

    Parents of US teen shooter charged with involuntary manslaughter