INDIASPORTS

Malwa Marathon to be held in Indore on December 18

NewsWire
0
0

Ultra runner Sameer Singh will be the star attraction in the Malwa Marathon to be held in Indore on December 18.

Expressing his excitement about this marathon, Sameer Singh, a runner who has been a part of a 10,000 km ultra-race, said, “Running is very important for a healthy lifestyle. We want to see a society where we all enjoy a healthy life. I expect all the runners of Indore and Malwa region to be a part of this marathon race.”

The marathon is divided into three main categories – Half Marathon (21 km), Open Run (10 km) and Dream Run (5 km).

The winner of the marathon will get prizes up to Rs 336,000, while other winners will be given trophies and certificates. All the participants will be given gift hampers through a lucky draw along with medals and certificates.

Talking about the Malwa Marathon ‘Daudega Indore’ competition, Pushkar Mehta, Organizer, Malwa Marathon said, “Indore is among the top cities in cleanliness and other such matters. To revive the routine of exercise in our daily schedules, we have organized this marathon. We believe that along with our star runner Sameer Singh, residents of Indore and Malwa will hit the streets to make the marathon a success and give the message of health and cleanliness to the country.

“With extensive voluntary collaboration with existing civic bodies and local authorities in various states and cities across the country, our mission is to drive the youngsters towards better health.”

20221124-173603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Justice Ujjal Bhuyan takes oath as Telangana HC Chief Justice

    Ex-top diplomat Akbaruddin joins as Dean at Kautilya School of Public...

    Bar Association seeks suo moto contempt proceedings against Thackeray, Raut

    Vandana Katariya targets Asian Games gold for Olympic qualification