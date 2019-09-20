Mamata accuses BJP, CPM of creating panic on NRC

Kolkata, Sep 20 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday accused the BJP’s local leaders and those of the CPI-M of creating panic through a “misinformation campaign” on the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

She said that there has been no discussion about an NRC in the state, and there will be no such exercise in future. The Chief Minister said the principal purpose for her visit to Delhi was the NRC issue in Assam, for which she met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Why did I go to Delhi? To talk about NRC which comes under the home ministry. So I went myself.”

One person committed suicide in Jalpaiguri district, while another died after falling sick in a queue for amending his ration card in South Dinajpur district on Friday, with both families claiming the victims were panic stricken over any possible NRC exercise.

“I request all of you to be restrained when your speak. This is my appeal to the media, everybody. We shouldn’t use words and expressions which make people panicky,” Banerjee said.

“I want to make it clear that no discussions have taken place regarding NRC in West Bengal. There will be no NRC exercise in Bengal. We won’t allow that to happen in Bengal. I have doubts that such an exercise can never take place across the country. No one will accept that. Bihar has said it will not accept. We have also said so,” she said.

She said some local leaders of the BJP make “indecent comments and carry on misinformation campaigns” on the issue during television talk shows.

Describing NRC as just a political tool of the BJP, she said that’s the reason the saffron party carries out propaganda on the issue.

“Let them, it is not our political weapon. No NRC will take place in Bengal.”

Taking on the CPI-M, she said: “CPI-M is equally responsible. It is also carrying on a misinformation campaign”.

–IANS

ssp/kr