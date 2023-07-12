West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed in the violence during the panchayat elections in the state.

Banerjee also announced home guard’s job for one member from each of the deceased’s families.

“Political affiliations will not be a criteria for offering compensation or job,” the Chief Minister told mediapersons.

However, there is still confusion over the exact number of victims killed in poll-related violence. According to Banerjee, 19 persons were killed on the polling day on Saturday (July 8) whose families will be compensated.

However, as per records, the death toll since the polling date was announced on June 8 is 44. Nineteen deaths were reported till July 7, while another 24 died since then.

Even on Wednesday, two people succumbed to their injuries. Sheikh Rahesh, a Congress worker from Sagardighi in Murshidabad district, and Sheikh Mafizuddin, a Trinamool worker from Chanchal in Malda district, were injured on the polling day and were admitted to the hospital. Both died on Wednesday afternoon.

Commenting on poll-related violence, Banerjee said that West Bengal is being deliberately projected in bad light where sporadic incidents of violence are blown out of proportion.

“Elections were held in over 71,000 booths, and incidents of violence were reported from a maximum of 60 booths. Even the violence there was planned to show the state in bad light. In states like Tripura and Uttar Pradesh, situations get worse on polling days,” the Chief Minister claimed.

