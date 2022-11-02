INDIA

Mamata Banerjee calls on Stalin in Chennai

NewsWire
0
1

West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, who is on a private visit to Chennai, called on her Tamil Nadu counterpart, M.K. Stalin at his residence on Wednesday.

Banerjee is in Chennai to attend the birthday celebrations of West Bengal Governor L Ganesan’s elder brother to be held on November 3. Ganesan was trying to build bridges with the Chief Minister after the major rift between her and his predecessor Jagdeep Dhankar, who is now the Vice President.

Sources in DMK told IANS that the meeting discussed strategies for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Banerjee has been trying to form a national alternative against the BJP during the 2024 general elections.

Tamil Nadu minister and senior DMK leader, S. Duraimurugan, DMK Deputy General Secretary and MP, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and Youth leader and MLA, Udayanidhi Stalin also were present during the meeting between the two Chief Ministers.

Addressing reporters at the Kolkata airport before leaving, Banerjee has said: “Today I will meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin. He is my political friend and this is a courtesy meeting as I am going to Chennai. Whenever two political persons meet there are related things that get discussed.”

20221102-211004

