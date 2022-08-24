INDIA

Mamata Banerjee has done enough for me: Anubrata Mondal

NewsWire
0
0

Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal on Wednesday expressed gratitude towards party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she supported him, and said that she has done enough for him.

Mondal has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the cattle smuggling scam.

Referring to Mamata Banerjee as Didi (elder sister), he also said that he was overwhelmed by whatever she has done for him.

“Whatever Didi has done for me is enough,” he told newspersons before leaving the CBI’s Nizam Palace office in central Kolkata for the special court of CBI at Asansol in West Burdwan district where he is scheduled to be presented on Wednesday afternoon.

For the first time since his arrest by the CBI on August 11, Mondal was seen interacting with the waiting mediapersons in a comparatively relaxed mood before leaving for Asansol.

When asked about the special court of CBI judge receiving a threat letter of being booked in a narcotics case if he did not clear the bail prayer of Mondal, Mondal said he will request the judge to order for CBI enquiry in the matter.

Asked about the possibility of his case being transferred anywhere outside West Bengal, as demanded by the leader of the opposition in the Assembly, Mondal rubbished that. “Is there any process that the case can be transferred anywhere outside West Bengal following an individual’s wish? How is that possible?” he questioned.

Meanwhile, the opposition leaders have ridiculed Mondal’s expression of gratitude towards the chief minister.

State Congress president and Lok Sabha member, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that it was natural for Mondal to be elated at the chief minister’s support towards him, especially after the party has shunned Partha Chatterjee for the latter’s alleged involvement in the WBSSC recruitment irregularities scam. “The chief minister is Mondal’s only hope now and so he is so delighted at her support,” Chowdhury said.

The CPI-M central committee member, Sujan Chakraborty said that Anubrata Mondal has become a toy of factional politics within the Trinamool Congress, one faction being headed by Mamata Banerjee and the other being held by her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee. “While Abhishek Banerjee wants to ruin the political career of Mondal, Mamata Banerjee is coming forward with her support towards him,” he said.

20220824-112003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Approver in Vivekananda Reddy murder case fears threat to life

    No big leader has emerged from student community in last few...

    Total fraud case, Jain targeted for political reasons: Kejriwal

    Retrenched HM car plant workers withdraw stir temporarily