Mamata Banerjee slams BCI for sending team to probe Calcutta HC ruckus

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed the Bar Council of India (BCI) for sending a three-member team to probe the incident of ruckus outside Calcutta High Court’s Justice Rajasekhar Mantha’s court.

Addressing an administrative review meeting at Alipurduar, the chief minister said that central teams rush to West Bengal even if there is a termite attack. “If there is a problem at the Calcutta High Court, the Chief Justice will look into it. The Bar Council of West Bengal is there. We are here. Then why was a team sent from Delhi?” she questioned.

She also said that even bursting of firecrackers in the state prompts the Centre to send the National Investigation Agency (NIA) team. “But when Border Security Force personnel shoot down innocent civilians at Cooch Behar or South Dinajpur the Union government no  inspection team is sent. Do you send central teams when women are tortured in Uttar Pradesh? Do the central teams come when the farmers starve to death?” the chief minister asked.

Without naming him, the chief minister also targetted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his pictures in all government schemes. “Just one face can be everywhere. He has given ration. He has given houses. So, even in the case of deaths, his face should also be there. In reality he has given us COVID-19. He has given us demonetisation. He increased the price of cooking gas. You should try to find a place in the hearts of people instead of pushing your face everywhere,” Chief Minister Banerjee said.

