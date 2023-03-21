INDIA

Mamata Banerjee to protest in Delhi over pending Central dues to Bengal

NewsWire
0
0

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will stage a two-day sit-in demonstration in Delhi this month to protest against the pending Central dues to her state.

Addressing reporters at the Kolkata airport before departing for Bhubaneswar, Banerjee said that she will stage the sit-in on March 29-30.

“Despite doing excellent work in the 100-day job scheme under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, we have been denied our Central dues on this count. We are yet to receive our pending dues under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

“We have spent money from our own exchequer in setting up 12,000 km of additional rural roads. We have received international accolades for our successes. But still we have been denied our legitimate dues,” the Chief Minister said.

She went on to say that the demonstration will start from 12 noon at the base of the statue of B.R. Ambedkar and will continue till 7 p.m. on March 30.

20230321-143203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Congress as fence sitter in MCD mayoral polls will benefit BJP

    Latent View closes Q2 with PAT of Rs 37.27 crore

    Railway policeman killed in J&K

    BSF lodges protest with Pak Rangers over increased drone activity