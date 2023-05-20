Just an hour after the CBI sleuths started interrogating Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the school recruitment case in West Bengal on Saturday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted a fiery message condemning the alleged use of central agencies in the country.

In her message the chief minister referred to March 20, 2011, the day when she was sworn-in as the chief minister for the first time after Trinamool Congress came to power ending the 34-year-old Left Front rule in the state.

She also alleged that the “excesses” by the central agencies are making the task of her government to work for the cause of the people more challenging.

“On this day, in 2011, we were sworn in to replace a 34-year-old monster regime and to usher in the Ma Mati Manush government in West Bengal. We renew the pledge today and re-dedicate ourselves to the cause of the people. The agency-raj of an authoritarian government at the centre makes our task challenging, but millions over the country are with us in our march. Long live 20 May,” the chief minister said.

On Friday, after the news of CBI summons to Abhishek Banerjee surfaced, Chief Minister Banerjee said that central agencies like CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are scared of Trinamool Congress because of its continuing and massive popularity among the common people.

“The ED and CBI are extremely scared of the Trinamool Congress. This is because Trinamool Congress is with common people and the common people are with Trinamool Congress. Our party is constituted of the common people,” Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

Alleging that the Union government and BJP were responsible for hatching such conspiracies against her party using the central investigation agencies, the chief minister said that her struggle against BJP will continue.

20230520-133003