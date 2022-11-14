West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday broke her silence on the derogatory comments made by Minister of State Akhil Giri on President Droupadi Murmu to apologise on his behalf.

“The President is an extremely nice lady. I strongly condemn what Akhil Giri had said. Akhil was wrong. I personally apologise on behalf of the legislator. I am sorry over the entire issue,” she told media persons at the state Secretariat, Nabanna.

She also said that she and her party have great regards for the Indian President. “I personally like her so much. My party does not condone the statements made by Akhil Giri,” she added.

The statements by Akhil Giri on this count had evoked sharp criticisms throughout the nation. Trinamool Congress issued a statement condemning Giri’s statement on this count, but that did not pacify the growing criticism. FIRs were filed against the state minister in West Bengal as well as in New Delhi in the matter. The state unit of BJP was especially critical about the Chief Minister’s total silence in the matter.

However, on Monday afternoon, Banerjee finally cleared her stand.

She said that Giri has been cautioned on this count. “The party will adopt strict disciplinary action against anyone repeating the same offence. A human being needs to be beautiful by heart. If anyone is wrong, we do not support that,” she said. At the same time the Chief Minister also reminded that the language in which the BJP leaders are often attacking Trinamool leaders is also not acceptable.

“Is it fair on part of anyone to describe anyone as a crow or vowing to keep anyone under his shoes?” Banerjee asked. She was indirectly referring to a comment by Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, who said that Minister of State for Tribal Development, Birbaha Hansda, who also comes from a tribal background, deserves to be under his shoe.

20221114-193002