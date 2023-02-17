West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday described the elected public representatives of the BJP in West Bengal as ‘seasonal birds’ who ‘vanish’ after getting elected.

Speaking at the administrative review meeting in Bankura district, the Chief Minister said, “Both the Lok Sabha seats in Bankura and eight of the 12 Assembly seats in the district are held by the BJP. But none of the elected representatives of the party has taken any initiative for the development of the district. There has been no development in Bankura. They are like seasonal birds who come at the time of elections and vanish after getting elected.”

Banerjee also said that the MPs and MLAs of BJP had promised Ujala gas before the polls.

“However, no one received them after the polls got over. Instead, the Union government hiked prices of essential commodities after the elections were over,” the Chief Minister said.

Commenting on the ongoing agitation by state government employees over dearness allowance arrears, Banerjee said that despite limited financial resources, her government has announced an additional 3 per cent DA.

“I am not a magician. I have to arrange funds. We are also facing constant reluctance of the Union government in releasing our legitimate dues,” the Chief Minister said.

Reacting to Banerjee’s remarks, BJP MLA from Bankura Assembly constituency, Niladri Sekhar Jana, alleged that the district administration is not allowing the MPs and MLAs of his party to operate or undertake development activities in the district.

“The District Magistrate is holding over all the development projects proposed by our elected representatives. I feel he is following the Chief Minister’s instruction. But I am happy that the Chief Minister has admitted that her party lacks support in the district,” Jana said.

20230217-193201