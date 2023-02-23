INDIA

Mamata can be a game changer in 2024 LS elections, says Shatrughan

NewsWire
0
0

Amid opposition unity talks to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool leader and Bollywood star Shatrughan Sinha said that party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee can be a game changer.

“Mamata Benerjee is a very powerful and capable chief minister. She could be the game changer in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. At present, the entire country is demanding for the opposition unity and I am sure that opposition parties will be united,” Sinha said on Wednesday.

“Bad days of Narendra Modi and the BJP are not far. They have not fulfilled promises made to the people. I am sure if opposition parties show strong will, the BJP will decimate to less than 100 seats in 2024,” Sinha said.

Reacting on the current political situation of Bihar, Sinha said: ” When Narendra Modi can become prime minister of the country, then why Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav cannot become the chief minister of Bihar. “What is wrong in it,” he said.

Sinha also congratulated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for AAP winning the Mayoral poll in MCD.

“I knew the mayor will be elected from AAP. I congratulate CM Arvind Kejriwal, people of Delhi and AAP workers for it.”

20230223-114203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Murugappa Group to acquire majority stake in electric truck maker for...

    1.5 kg brown sugar seized in Odisha’s Balasore dist

    Mehbooba Mufti to join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K

    Xi Jingping eyes first in-person summit with Biden in November