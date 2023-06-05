INDIA

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has cancelled her scheduled three-day visit to Darjeeling, and instead she will go to Odisha again on Tuesday to review the condition of those from Bengal who got injured in the ghastly train accident near the Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district on Friday evening.

“Several people from West Bengal who were injured in the train accident are still under treatment at different hospitals in Odisha. I will be going there again to review their condition,” the Chief Minister said on Monday.

She also said that the identities of all those killed in the accident are not known yet.

“I had also sought a CBI probe when the Jnaneswari Express accident took place during my tenure as the Railway Minister. That was because Maoists were behind the incident. But nothing has happened although 12 years have passed since then. In case of the latest accident, the CBI has nothing to do. The CBI investigates criminal matters. Rather, the Railway Safety Commission should look into the matter,” she said.

On Wednesday, Banerjee will hand over compensation cheques to the family members of those killed or injured in the train accident from the state.

