West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had called her counterpart in Tamil Nadu M.K. Stalin and discussed the issue of the role of Governors in the different opposition- ruled states in the country.

The Tamil Nadu chief minister has himself informed about Mamata Banerjee calling him on this particular issue through a Twitter message on Wednesday.

“Hon WB CM &MamataOfficial spoke to me over phone to express her solidarity & admiration for our initiatives against the undemocratic functioning of Governor in non- BJP ruled states & suggested that all the Opposition CMs meet to decide the next course of action,” Stalin’s Twitter message read.

Mamata Banerjee’s telephonic conversation with M.K. Stalin comes at a time when the Raj Bhavan- State secretariat tiff in West Bengal has reached new heights over various issues. The latest being the clashes over Ram Navami in certain pockets of the state and the Governor C.V. Ananda Bose’s surprise visits to different universities.

On April 14, state education minister Basu launched a scathing attack against the governor over the latter’s recent survey visits to different state universities.

“The manner in which the Governor is roaming around like a white elephant to different universities is not realistic, proper or as per the norms. We never showed any arrogance towards the new Governor. We want to cooperate with him. But he is misusing his powers and going beyond his limits again and again,” Basu told mediapersons on that day.

The minister also questioned the Governor’s authority to sanction funds for the universities.

“The funds announced by the Governor will come from the state exchequer. How can he make such announcements without consulting the education department,” Basu asked.

Earlier, the Trinamool Congress also did not take the Governor’s decision to review the security arrangements for Hanuman Jayanti lightly, with party spokesman Kunal Ghosh taking jibes at the Governor on that issue.

