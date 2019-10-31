Mamata flays inclusion of Gujarati in JEE Mains

Kolkata, Nov 6 (IANS) Railing against the inclusion of Gujarati as an optional language in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main test, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the Modi government of “maligning” and “meting out injustices” to other regional languages and threatened protests unless the issue was decided “gracefully”.

In a series of tweets, Banerjee alleged that the Central government intended to “malign” all regions and regional languages.

“Joint Entrance Exams so long were conducted in English and Hindi languages. Surprisingly, now only Gujarati language has been added. Such a step is not at all praiseworthy,” she posted on her twitter handle.

Banerjee said she loved the Gujarati language, but questioned why other regional languages have been ignored.

“Why injustice is being meted out to them? If Gujarati has to be there, then all regional languages, including Bengali, must be there,” she said.

Banerjee argued that sentiments of people who speak other regional languages would be “deeply hurt”.

“Unless this issue is decided gracefully, there will be strong protests all around as sentiments of people who speak other regional languages would be deeply hurt due to this injustice,” she tweeted.

