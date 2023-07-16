Two top BJP leaders from West Bengal on Sunday predicted that the current Trinamool Congress-ruled state government led by Mamata Banerjee may topple within the next five to six months.

The first to make such a prediction was the BJP Lok Sabha member from Bangaon constituency in North 24 Parganas district and the Union minister of state for ports, shipping and waterways, Shantanu Thakur.

“I can give a guarantee that the current state government will not exist for more than five to six months,” Thakur said without specifying the logic behind his prediction.

Hours after Thakur made this prediction, BJP’s state president in West Bengal and the party Lok Sabha member from Balurghat, Sukanta Majumdar came out with a somewhat similar forecast with some elaborations.

“The state government can topple any time within five to six months. How does a state government operate? It is because of the support from the elected legislators. It is possible that anytime a chunk of legislators withdraw their support,” Majumdar said.

According to him, there is yet another possibility of an elected state government getting toppled. “Suppose there is a mass movement and in face of pressure a chunk of legislators resign from those chairs. That is yet another possibility at how the state government can get toppled,” Majumdar explained.

He also said that in politics any possibility can evolve any time.

Trinamool Congress state spokesman Kunal Ghosh said that previously the leader of the opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari had made so many similar projections. “Now they are making time-based predictions. Let them continue with such predictions. But their dreams will never be fulfilled. BJP has no mass base in West Bengal,” he said.

2023071640175