West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday joined a rally to protest against the recent manhandling of the wrestlers by Delhi Police.

On Tuesday only, she had advised state sports Minister Arup Biswas to organise the protest rally involving the people from the sports fraternity.

Just before the protest rally started at around 4 p.m., Biswas announced that there will be surprise midway. When the rally reached Bhawanipur area, the Chief Minister joined the rally along with a placard reading “We want Justice.”

Previously too, Banerjee had been vocal about the manhandling of wrestlers and claimed that the harassment of the wrestlers, who had brought prestige and honour for the country, is a matter of shame for the country.

At the end of the rally, she said that it is a matter of shame that the wrestlers even went to the bank of River Ganga to discard medals there.

“We support the demand of the wrestlers for immediate arrest of the individual accused of sexual harassment. Our movement on this issue will continue in the coming days as well. It is a matter of shame that our wrestlers who brought honour and support for the country are facing such humiliations. Our full support and solidarity is towards them,” she said.

