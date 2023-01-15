Ahead of the upcoming Tripura Assembly elections, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit the Bengali-dominated state by the month-end.

Trinamool national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who is also the Chief Minister’s nephew, is also likely to accompany her on the trip.

Party sources said that both are upbeat about the party’s chances about in the coming Tripura and Meghalaya polls.

“Already, Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled for a two-day visit to Meghalaya from January 17 and the Chief Minister is also expected to accompany him there. Now plans are chalked out for the Chief Minister and the General Secretary’s Tripura tours by month-end and a couple of campaign rallies there,” a senior party leader said.

In December 2022, both Banerjees had been on a two-day visit to Shillong.

During that visit, the West Bengal Chief Minister had promised to launch the ‘Meghalaya Financial Inclusion for Women Empowerment’, promising a guaranteed income support of Rs 1,000 per month to each woman, if the party comes to power in Meghalaya.

On this occasion, Banerjee also launched scathing attacks against the BJP-National People’s Party alliance government in Meghalaya, alleging that it is being run from Guwahati and New Delhi.

“BJP is running a double-engine disaster in Meghalaya,” she added.

In Tripura, the Trinamool may face a challenge as the chances of the Congress-Left Front alliance there are increasing. Political observers are keen to see whether the Trinamool is able to forge any understanding with the tribal political forces in the state.

20230115-165803