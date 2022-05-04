INDIA

Mamata not invited for Amit Shah’s programe at Victoria Memorial

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has so far not received any invitation for the official programme of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Victoria Memorial here on Friday evening.

Shah is coming here for a two-day state visit on Thursday. Before returning to Delhi on Friday night, he is scheduled to attend an official programme at the iconic Victoria Memorial.

Although Governor Jagdeep Dhanker has been invited to attend the programme, no such invitation has been sent to the Chief Minister till Wednesday evening.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and MLA Tapas Roy pointed out that as per the protocol, the Chief Minister should be invited at a government programme where the Union Home Minister would be present.

“But expecting political courtesy from the BJP and the current Union government is a waste of time,” he added.

Reacting to Roy’s comments, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said that even the Chief Minister does not show any courtesy of inviting BJP Lok Sabha members and MPs at government programmes in their respective districts.

