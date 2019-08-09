Mamata opens world’s 1st museum on Chaitanya Mahaprabhu

Kolkata, Aug 13 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday warned that none should “try to spread violence and fear in her state”.

Inaugurating the world’s first museum dedicated to the life and teachings of 16th century saint and social reformer Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Banerjee said it was an effort to showcase the ascetic’s teachings amidst the “prevalent cruelty, clashes or say intolerant situations”.

“It makes me feel proud that the first museum on Chaitanya Mahaprabhu could be constructed in Bengal among the entire nation. We are privileged that this is one-of-its-kind in the entire world,” said Banejee, who also inaugurated a rooftop solar power plant.

Banerjee said no one should “try to spread violence and fear in Bengal”.

“The museum is the dream project of Gaudiya Mission which will be a reality after its inauguration on August 13. Amid the prevalent cruelty, clashes or say intolerant situations in our society, we wish to showcase Mahaprabhu’s teachings and vision and serve the society,” Bhakti Nishtha Madhusudan Maharaj, the mission’s assistant secretary and museum in-charge told IANS earlier.

The Gaudiya Mission, a spiritual and philanthropic organisation established in 1935, propagates the teachings of Sri Chaitanya and the Vaishnava faith. It has many centres in India and temples in London and New York.

The museum is a three-storey structure built on an area of approximately 1,350 square metres and includes galleries, public utility areas and a library.

Each floor is dedicated to different phases of the saint’s life starting from his birth, his marriage with Vishupria, journey throughout the country up to the period after he attained ‘Sanyasa’ (sainthood).

Life-size models, 3D films, audio tracks and animatronics will ensure maximum engagement of the visitors. The museum has been designed by the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM).

