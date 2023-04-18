INDIA

Mamata rang up Amit Shah after losing national party status: Suvendu Adhikari

The leader of the opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, claimed on Tuesday that immediately after the Election of Commission of India (ECI) withdrew the national party status of Trinamool Congress, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rang up Home Minister Amit Shah with a plea to retain Trinamool’s national party status until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“Soon after ECI’s decision to withdraw the national party status of Trinamool Congress, the Chief Minister called up the Home Minister. During that telephonic conversation, she had appealed to Amit Shah to retain Trinamool’s national party status till the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“However, the Home Minister clearly told her that commission’s decision cannot be reverted by him since ECI is an autonomous body,” Adhikari said while addressing a rally at Singur in Hooghly district.

Till the time of filing of this report, no reaction came from the Chief Minister to Adhikari’s claims.

However, Trinamool spokesman Kunal Ghosh rubbished the claims made by Adhikari, saying: “These are blatant attempts to spread falsehood by a traitor who along with his family members emerged in the political scenario of the state as by-products of the movement led by Mamata Banerjee against forceful land acquisition in Singur and Nandigram.”

Earlier, speaking at Singur, Adhikari launched a scathing attack against Mamata Banerjee for her movement that ultimately forced Tata Motors to withdraw its Nano car project from Singur.

“She (Banerjee) destroyed the employment dreams of several youths by driving away the Tatas. If BJP comes to power in West Bengal, it will bring back the Tata Group to Singur and give them a red-carpet welcome,” Adhikari said.

