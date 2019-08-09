Mamata recalls Vajpayee’s vision on his death anniversary

Kolkata, Aug 16 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary and remembered his humanitarian philosophy.

“Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji, former Prime Minister, on his first death anniversary”, Banerjee tweeted.

“Let us recall his words: The gun can solve no problems. Issues can be guided by the three principles of insaniyat, jamhooriyat and Kashmiriyat.”

Vajpayee, a senior BJP leader and one of the founding members of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS), died on this day in 2018 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after prolonged illness.

–IANS

