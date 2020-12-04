Canindia News

Mamata reminds people of her 26-day hunger strike before discussing anti-farm bill protests

by CanIndia New Wire Service

A day after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concerns over the ongoing anti-farm bill protest, she reminded people of her 26-day long hunger strike in Kolkata opposing the forcible acquisition of farmland in Hooghly district’s Singur for the Tata Motors then proposed Nano car factory.

Banerjee’s Twitter post stands relevant at a time when when the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) is going to meet on Friday to discuss the iss ue internally.

“14 years ago on 4 Dec, 2006, I began my 26-day hunger strike in Kolkata demanding that agricultural land cannot be forcefully acquired,” the CM tweeted.

She also expressed her solidarity with the ongoing farmers’ protests. Earlier, the Trinamool chief said on Thursday that her party would discuss how the Essential Commodities Act was impacting common people and resulting in sky-rocketing prices.

She had also said that the Central government must withdraw this anti-people law.

“I express my solidarity with all farmers who are protesting against draconian farm bills passed without consultation by Centre,” Banerjee added.

–IANS

