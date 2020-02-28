Mamata-Shah have tacit understanding: Left, Congress

Kolkata, Feb 28 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday drew flak from the state’s opposition Left parties and the Congress for her visit to Bhubaneshwar for the Eastern Regional Council Meeting attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress of having a “tacit understanding”.

He alleged that Banerjee met Shah after her recent discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure her party leaders were not prosecuted in the Narada sting footage scandal and the Saradha ponzi scam.

“Does anyone know what happened to the probe in the Narada and the Saradha cases?” he wondered.

State Congress president Somen Mitra dubbed Banerjee’s meeting with Shah as a “political understanding”.

Left party leader Sujan Chakraborty took a dig at Banerjee saying she has been waiting for four days in Bhubaneswar to meet Shah which shows the “trust between Delhi and Bengal”.

Referring to the Delhi violence, which has left at least 43 persons dead and over 200 injured, Chakraborty said, “Nothing is more shameful for the people of Bengal than the Home Minister holding a rally in Kolkata after what happened in Delhi.”

