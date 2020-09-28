Mamata slams Centre on ‘lack of transparency in providing data’

Kolkata, Sep 28 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday criticised the Centre for what she called “lack of transparency in providing data to the citizens”.

“Today is International Day for Universal Access to Information. It is shocking how the government of India was exposed during the recent Parliament session,” she tweeted.

Banerjee said that ‘no data available’ was the stand of the Union government when asked in Parliament about the number of migrants who had died while returning to their native villages soon after the lockdown or the number of doctors who had died during the coronavirus battle.

“Every citizen has the right to information. The government is answerable and accountable to the people,” Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister had lashed out at the Centre last week after the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha members, announcing that her Trinamool Congress would hit the roads in protest against the “undemocratic” move on the farm Bills.

–IANS

sbn/tsb