Mamata sounds caution ahead of Hanuman Jayanti on April 6

Following clashes in pockets of West Bengal over Ram Navami processions in the last few days, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday warned of repeating similar tension on April 6 on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

“I am asking my administration as well as the common people to remain alert on April 6. We all respect Bajrangbali, and we do not want any tension or violence in his name. The youth should come forward in preventing any kind of tension,” the Chief Minister said while addressing an administrative review meeting at Khejuri in East Midnapore district.

Banerjee said the tension over Ram Navami procession was deliberately stoked by taking it to routes that were not permitted.

On the latest clash at Rishra in Hooghly district on Sunday, the Chief Minister questioned the justification of taking out the procession three days after Ram Navami.

“We are in the middle of Ramzan month. But some people are steering the processions to sensitive areas with the intention of creating tension. The fruit stalls in those areas have been burnt down. They are even participating in the procession with firearms and other lethal weapons,” Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister also launched a scathing attack against the Union government for not clearing the central dues to the state under various centrally-sponsored schemes.

“Instead of clearing the dues, the Centre is trying to create tension in the state. Huge sums almost under all the centrally-sponsored schemes are being held up. The Centre should explain why they are not releasing the funds under the schemes,” Banerjee said.

She also appealed to the people to keep in mind the Centre’s stance, and not vote for the BJP in the forthcoming panchayat elections as well as the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

