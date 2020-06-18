Mamata to attend all-party meet on India-China conflict

Kolkata, June 18 (IANS) West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee will attend the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the cross-border conflict between India and China in Galwan Valley of Ladakh.

The virtual meeting is scheduled to be held via video conferencing at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Sources at the state secretariat Nabanno said, the West Bengal chief minister will attend the Friday’s meeting via video conferencing along with other political party chiefs.

As many as 20 Indian Army jawans were killed in violent clashes with China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in Ladakh. Two of the martyrs Rajesh Oraon and Bipul Roy belonged to West Bengal’s Birbhum and Alipurduar district.

Earlier on Wednesday, Banerjee had skipped the second round of video conference meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that was convened to review the Covid-19 pandemic across the country.

–IANS

sbn/skp/