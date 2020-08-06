Mamata to introduce Covid management system in Bengal

Kolkata, Aug 6 (IANS) The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government is putting in place a comprehensive Covid management system to handle the spike in coronavirus patients in the state.

State chief secretary Rajiv Sinha said that there are enough beds in Kolkata and other districts, adding that 3,000 Covid-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

“We are putting in place a Covid management system in the state. Every evening at 9 p.m. all state government-run hospitals and private medical facilities will update the number of their critical patients, mild and asymptomatic patients. The statistics will be made available in the public domain so that anyone can get to know the details,” Sinha told reporters at the state secretariat.

He said that people would get to know all the relevant details about the saturation levels, the present situation, gender of the patient, age and other health related information by just clicking on the website.

“Covid patients can also call up on the direct telemedicine number 033-23576001 for any medical help. A five-member team of medical experts has been constituted with a senior biologist who will visit testing labs and verify if testing is legitimate or not,” Sinha said.

He said that at present the state has over 50,000 active Covid-19 cases and 87.6 percent of the coronavirus deaths were caused due to co-morbidities.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who was also present during the media interaction, said that the discharge rate in the state is over 70 percent, which is very good. About 87.6 percent of the deaths are due to co-morbidities. We stated it earlier, now everyone is following the same protocol, she said.

