Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will next week visit poll-bound Meghalaya, where her party is the main opposition, party sources said on Wednesday.

Party sources said that Banerjee, during her two-day stay in Meghalaya on December 12-13, would hold meetings with the party functionaries and various other stakeholders.

She is also expected to participate in a pre-Christmas celebration with children.

Assembly elections in Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura are expected to be held in February next year and political parties and the Election Commission already started their activities in the three northeastern states.

Trinamool’s national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee visited Meghalaya last month and led a massive rally in Tura, the state’s second-biggest important city in the hill state.

Former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma (2010-2018), along with 11 Congress MLAs joined the Trinamool in November 2021, and now the party is the main opposition party in Meghalaya.

