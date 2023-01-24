INDIA

Mamata to visit Tripura on Feb 6-7 for poll rallies

NewsWire
0
0

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee would visit poll-bound Tripura on February 6 and 7 to address election rallies and meetings.

Trinamool’s Tripura state President Pijush Kanti Biswas said that before her visit, party’s national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and a host of Bengal leaders would address election rallies across the state.

Talking to the media, Biswas, accompanied by party Rajya Sabha member Sushmita Dev and state party in-charge Rajib Banerjee, said that the party’s candidates would be announced at the earliest and the central leaders are scrutinising the applications of the possible candidates.

“129 applications from all over Tripura submitted before the leadership willing to be the party candidates in the February 16 elections. Alliance with any other party not yet finalised,” he said.

Biswas, a lawyer turned politician, said that if the Trinamool came to power after the elections, it would provide adequate relief and return their money to the 14 lakh people who had deposited money in various chit funds (ponzi schemes). He said that the BJP, before coming to power in 2018, assured that they would help the 14 lakh depositors in the chit funds but they did nothing, with the BJP government even using the assets and buildings of the chit fund companies.

20230124-170006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Centre appoints three officers in the Prime Minister’s Office

    Andhra suspends two RTA officials for ‘snatching’ car for CM’s convoy

    After 2,516 child marriages reported, TN govt to launch awareness drive

    Musk fires at least 20 Twitter employees for criticising him