Mamata urges Trinamool workers to hold ‘black money’ protests against BJP

Kolkata, July 21 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday urged Trinamool Congress workers to hold “return black money” demonstrations across the state against the BJP in a bid to counter their ongoing “cut money” protests in Bengal.

Accusing the saffron party of misguiding common people regarding “cut money” and attacking Trinamool Congress leaders on the issue, Banerjee asked party workers to organise “return black money” demonstrations against the BJP in all administrative blocks in the state.

“I had a noble intention when I cautioned my partymen to ensure that people do not get deprived of our government’s welfare schemes. Providing the benefits of such small scale welfare schemes is a duty of a poor government like ours. But now the goons of BJP are asking the Trinamool leaders to return ‘cut money’.

“Ask them to return the black money first,” Banerjee said at the Trinamool martyrs’ day rally here.

“They spent crores of rupees during the elections. Where did the money come from? Their party office in Delhi is like a ten-star hotel. How much property have they bought in Bengal after demonetisation? I urge the Trinamool Congress workers to hold demonstrations in all the blocks on July 26 and 27, demanding the BJP leaders return black money, people’s money,” she said.

Banerjee said her message was not just directed at her party but to all the political parties in general, as well as the state government officials, so that people get the benefit of the welfare schemes.

She also claimed the Left Front, which ruled the state for 34 years, did not return a single penny from the “cut money” they had taken during their reign.

–IANS

mgr/ssp/bc