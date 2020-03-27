Mamata violating lockdown norms: Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata, March 28 (IANS) Accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of violating the ongoing coronavirus induced lockdown by hitting the streets regularly, state BJP President Dilip Ghosh has wondered why people would abide by the law when she’s herself was breaking it.

“All developed countries in the world are being turned into graveyards following the coronavirus infection. But still, the Chief Minister is coming out on the streets daily. There are people accompanying her.

“The Chief Minister need not distribute food on the street, need not try to educate people. The government officials are there, the clubs are there, the voluntary organisations are there. If the Chief Minister herself violates the law, why should people abide by it?” he asked in a video message.

Banerjee has been hitting the streets almost daily to monitor the situation on the ground. She has been pulling up police officers for committing excesses in enforcing the lockdown, advising people of hand hygiene including use of sanitisers and demonstrating how the buyers and sellers should maintain social distance.

