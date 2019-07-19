Mamata welcomes new Bengal Governor Dhankar

Kolkata, July 20 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday welcomed the appointment of former Union Minister Jagdip Dhankar as the state’s new Governor.

Banereje initially said she came to know about Dhankar’s appointment from the media. But after Union Home Minister Amit Shah called her up regarding the new appointment, she put that too on record on Twitter.

“I just now came to know from media about this. I welcome him to our beautiful state,” Banerjee twitted about the appointment.

“Hon’ble Home Minister just now talked to me about appointment of new Governor of West Bengal,” she said in her second tweet on the issue.

Dhankar served as Deputy Minister in V.P. Singh’s short-lived government in 1990.

He replaces Governor K.N. Tropathi, whose term ends on July 24.

–IANS

ssp/vd